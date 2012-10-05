(Rewrites throughout, adds Mediobanca and BBVA bond deals)
By Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Spain's Telefonica and
Italy's Mediobanca, encouraged by a sell-out deal
from Spanish bank BBVA in the dollar market overnight,
took advantage of more stable market conditions to bring new
euro bonds on Friday.
In a startling change of fortune, BBVA was swamped with
USD7.5bn of demand for a USD2bn three-year Yankee bond, and
Telefonica looked set to emulate that success with an EUR8bn
book for a EUR1.2bn long seven-year deal on Friday.
At EUR1.2bn, the Telefonica bond, expected to price later
today, will be one of the biggest single tranches from a
peripheral corporate issuer this year.
Only Italian utility Snam has surpassed that size after it
issued a EUR1.5bn six-year bond in September, as part of a
EUR2.5bn dual-tranche trade, according to IFR data.
BBVA's deal marked the first time US investors have shown
interest in buying Spanish financial risk in more than 17
months, and has fuelled expectations that Santander and
some of the best Italian banks will follow suit.
The demand for BBVA's deal is even more remarkable given
that a EUR1bn two-year issue priced last week for the borrower
was barely subscribed.
A combination of more stable spreads in the sovereign sector
and a sharp decline in issuance after a stellar month for
volumes in September has also helped to improve capital market
access for peripheral borrowers, bankers said.
"Two weeks ago, there was an awful lot of supply that had to
be absorbed which made the market a little softer," said a FIG
syndicate banker.
"This week we've seen limited issuance in general, so
investors are hungry for paper."
Peripherals accounted for around EUR12bn, or 30%, of the
EUR37bn non-financial investment-grade supply in September,
according to Societe Generale.
"Pretty much every debt capital markets worthy corporate
issuer did a deal in September, so I wouldn't expect a ton of
supply from here," said one corporate syndicate official.
"Whether or not there is clarity on the Spanish bailout, the
market is confident about the ECB backstop and that Spain is not
going to run out of money," he added.
TELEFONICA BACK AGAIN
Telefonica, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, opened books on its second
bond deal in a month, following a EUR750m bond which priced in
September as a wave of corporate issuers ended the gridlock for
peripheral issuers.
One banker on the new deal said that the Telefonica mandate
was awarded overnight.
That suggested that the issuer had taken confidence from the
success of the BBVA deal, coupled with the fact that its own
most recent bond from last month attracted a book of around
EUR7bn and has screamed 180bp tighter in the secondary market.
Telefonica's latest deal marks the first benchmark bond from
an investment-grade peripheral corporate issuer since September
21 when Spanish energy company Enagas, rated A-/A-, priced a
EUR500m five-year deal.
That issue followed bonds from other peripheral corporates
including Enel, Repsol, Telecom Italia and Portugal's EDP, which
has fallen into high-yield indices following its sovereign's
downgrade to junk status.
Telefonica mandated BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citi,
Commerzbank, MUSI and SG CIB for the new January 2020 euro
benchmark and set initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus
340-350bp.
The leads later tightened that guidance to mid-swaps plus
330-340bp, and closed books at 0850GMT. The deal size was later
set at EUR1.2bn at a final spread of plus 330bp.
One banker involved in the deal estimated fair value on the
new bond at 320bp, indicating a new issue premium of around 10bp
based on the final spread - significantly below the 25bp
concession offered by Telefonica on last month's deal.
MEDIOBANCA SEIZES ON SQUEEZE
Mediobanca, meanwhile, a rare issuer in the bond market
having been absent from the market since April 2011, opened
books on a three-year euro benchmark senior unsecured bond.
Lead managers Banca IMI, Mediobanca, Societe Generale and
UniCredit set guidance in the range of 330bp-335bp over
mid-swaps, and later fixed the reoffer level at plus 320bp.
Demand surpassed all expectations as books swelled to around
EUR2.8bn for the EUR500m deal size.
The timing of the deal also capitalised on a squeeze in the
financial cash market on Friday that has driven Spanish and
Italian bank spreads in by around 25bp.
"This was a very brave move," said a banker. "The market is
very supportive but we do realise that we took a risk by
announcing the deal in between the ECB meeting and nonfarm
payroll figures."
Another banker said that they had been carefully monitoring
the market for the past few days and deemed the ECB meeting on
Thursday to be a credit positive, and one that would positively
influence the market.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan, Editing by
Helene Durand and Julian Baker)