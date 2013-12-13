MADRID Dec 13 Telecommunications group
Telefonica said on Friday it was mulling legal action
against Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade, which earlier this
month ruled against the Spanish firm's Brazilian strategy.
Cade had said Telefonica had to exit its indirect stake in
wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, the local unit
of Telecom Italia, or seek a new partner for its Vivo
mobile phone unit.
In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, Telefonica
said its representatives on the Telecom Italia board, including
Chairman Cesar Alierta, would step down from the board with
immediate effect and the company would not present new
candidates for now.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Holmes)