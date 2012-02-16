* Net income slips 1.3 pct y/y, beats estimates

* Investments fall 5.8 pct from year earlier

* EBITDA climbs 6.4 pct; average ticket falls

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Telefonica Brasil , which runs Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit fell 1.3 percent, as declining revenue from fixed-line services partially overshadowed expense controls.

The São Paulo-based company, which is the unit of the Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica, earned 1.462 billion reais ($848 million) in the quarter, down from 1.482 billion reais a year earlier.

The company's net income beat analysts' estimates of a 1.212 billion reais profit in a Reuters survey. Compared with the third quarter, net income jumped 9.8 percent as operating expenses fell and the company managed to dilute the costs of fixed assets more rapidly than expected.

Fixed-line revenue fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier, capping the impact of a 10.5 percent surge in revenue from cellphone users, the company said in a securities filing. Revenue from financial investments went up, while operating costs rose at half the pace of the nation's inflation rate.

In an encouraging sign, average revenue per user rose 2.9 percent sequentially. The industry has been reeling from a steady slide in ARPU, as the indicator is known, as the fastest inflation in seven years forced consumers to cut back on services spending such as telecommunications.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile ARPU fell 3.3 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, climbed 6.4 percent to 3.308 billion reais on a year-on-year basis. On a sequential basis, EBITDA jumped 17.1 percent.

Telefonica's fourth-quarter EBITDA beat analyst estimates by an average 18 percent.

According to the company, rising data services revenue helped lift EBITDA from the same quarter a year earlier, though growth was capped by a jump in the cost of services rendered. The sale of unspecified assets and a staff reshuffling a year earlier also bolstered operational results.