SAO PAULO Nov 7 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil SA posted a third-quarter profit of
760 million reais ($333 million) on Thursday, down 17 percent
from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica
missed an average forecast of 828 million reais in a Reuters
survey of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
8 percent to 2.381 billion reais, below an average estimate of
2.586 billion reais.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais)
