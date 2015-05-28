BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
RIO DE JANEIRO May 28 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday its shareholders approved the purchase of broadband provider GVT in a general assembly.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica also said in a securities filing Amos Genish had been elected president of the company and a member of its board of directors. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol)
* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings; updates guidance