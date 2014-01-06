BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands CEO's 2016 compensation was $12.7 mln
* Las Vegas Sands Corp - CEO Sheldon G. Adelson's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 – sec filing
MADRID Jan 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia, and had no details of such a deal.
Telefonica owns 15 percent of Telecom Italia and has a stake in another Brazilian mobile network, Vivo.
An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.
Telefonica said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it was analysing the possibility of taking legal action after recent "unreasonable" remedies imposed by Brazil's anti-trust body CADE.
April 21 A Russian national who was arrested earlier this month in Spain has been charged with criminal hacking offenses in relation to operating the Kelihos botnet in an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Connecticut, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.