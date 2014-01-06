MADRID Jan 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was not part of a vehicle studying a potential joint offer for Brazilian wireless operator TIM Brasil, a unit of Telecom Italia, and had no details of such a deal.

Telefonica owns 15 percent of Telecom Italia and has a stake in another Brazilian mobile network, Vivo.

An Italian newspaper reported last week that Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.

Telefonica said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it was analysing the possibility of taking legal action after recent "unreasonable" remedies imposed by Brazil's anti-trust body CADE.