SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazil's antitrust regulator
has reached a preliminary deal with Telefonica SA and
the local broadband unit of Vivendi SA that could clear
the way for their merger, according to a note published in the
official gazette on Wednesday.
The board of anti-monopoly watchdog Cade will decide whether
to accept the findings of a preliminary technical report that
said the companies had agreed "to adopt measures to effectively
assure supply, quality and competitive prices for fixed-line
telephone, broadband internet and pay-TV markets."
Telefonica reached a deal with Vivendi in September to pay
7.2 billion euros for Brazilian broadband unit GVT. Cade said
the takeover would lead to elevated market concentration in
parts of the state of Sao Paulo, but the technical report found
minimal risk of higher prices.
The terms of Cade's preliminary accord with the companies
involved will remain confidential until a final ruling, which
could set off more merger talks in Brazil.
Telefonica is waiting for the GVT deal to clear before it
moves ahead on a possible joint offer with Oi SA and
America Movil SAB to buy and split up rival wireless
carrier TIM Participações SA , a person with
knowledge of the talks told Reuters last month.
