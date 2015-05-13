Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
SAO PAULO May 13 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit fell 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 579.7 million reais ($191 million).
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 0.2 percent from a year ago to 2.57 billion reais.
The company said in another filing that its board would meet on May 28 to deliberate the purchase of broadband provider GVT.
($1 = 3.04 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results