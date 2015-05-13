SAO PAULO May 13 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit fell 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 579.7 million reais ($191 million).

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 0.2 percent from a year ago to 2.57 billion reais.

The company said in another filing that its board would meet on May 28 to deliberate the purchase of broadband provider GVT.

($1 = 3.04 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)