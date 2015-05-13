Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
SAO PAULO May 13 Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 12 percent drop in first-quarter profit from a year earlier due to stagnant revenue and rising financial expenses.
Net income fell to 580 million reais ($191 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Few analysts had given forecasts for the company's earnings. To prevent conflicts of interest, several bank analysts suspended coverage as their companies were hired for a share offering to fund Telefonica Brasil's acquisition of broadband provider GVT.
A sharp slowdown in Brazil continued to weigh on earnings, as mobile revenue rose 8 percent, in line with consumer prices over the past year, but fixed-line services fell 4 percent due to disconnected landlines and flat broadband subscriptions.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was little changed from a year earlier at 2.569 billion reais.
Rising interest rates and a sharp tumble in Brazil's currency, the real, more than doubled net financial expenses to 218 million reais.
($1 = 3.04 reais)
