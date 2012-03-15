* Subsidiary integration needs regulatory approval

* No capital increase or share issue required

March 15 Telefonica Brasil has approved a restructuring plan through which it will fully integrate its wholly-owned subsidiaries into the parent company, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The restructuring of the Brazilian affiliate of Spain's Telefonica needs the approval of Brazil's national telecommunications agency Anatel and will not require any increase in capital or issuing of shares, it said.

Telefonica Brasil shares traded on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange fell 1.81 percent to 49.40 reais ($27.37) on Thursday.

($1 = 1.8051 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)