(Adds trader note, share performance)
SAO PAULO Nov 7 Telefonica Brasil SA
posted a 17 percent drop in quarterly earnings, missing
forecasts, after it spent heavily to turn around its struggling
pay-TV business.
Third-quarter profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's
Telefonica fell to 760 million reais ($333 million),
according to a Thursday filing, missing the average forecast of
828 million reais from analysts in a Reuters survey.
Operating costs rose 12 percent from a year earlier, driven
by spending on advertising, sales and TV content to boost the
weak leg of its household services. Net revenue rose just 2
percent, hurt by an 8 percent decline in fixed-line sales.
The weaker earnings underscored the competitive challenges
in Brazil's cooling telecommunications sector, where stagnant
demand after a recent boom has spurred expectations of
consolidation among the four major wireless operators.
As Telefonica SA assumes greater control of Telecom Italia
SpA, sources have told Reuters it is pushing for the
sale of the Italian rival's Brazilian unit, TIM Participações SA
. The unit could be broken up and sold off as early as
next year.
That may ease pressure on Telefonica Brasil, whose leading
share of the mobile market slipped 1.1 percentage point to 29.7
percent in September from a year earlier.
"Although the telecom outlook is dominated by potential
mergers and acquisitions, this result came in well below market
expectations and should weigh on shares," said a Thursday note
from the sales and trading desk of Credit Suisse Securities.
Telefonica Brasil's stock fell 2 percent in early Sao Paulo
trading to a one-month low.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization fell 8 percent to 2.381 billion reais, below an
average estimate of 2.586 billion reais.
($1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Louise Ireland and Lisa Von Ahn)