RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 Telefonica Brasil
said on Friday it would hold a public share offering
after it receives regulatory approval to buy the local broadband
unit of Vivendi SA known as GVT.
The share offering would help finance the deal, Telefonica
said in a securities filing.
Telefonica reached a deal with Vivendi in September to pay
7.2 billion euros ($7.79 billion) for Brazilian broadband unit
GVT. Regulators said the takeover would lead to elevated market
concentration in parts of the state of Sao Paulo, but a
preliminary technical report found minimal risk of higher
prices.
Telefonica is waiting for the GVT deal to clear before it
moves ahead on a possible joint offer with Oi SA and
America Movil SAB to buy and split up rival wireless
carrier TIM Participações SA .
($1 = 0.9242 euros)
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)