MADRID, March 20 Telefonica has
formally waived the voting rights associated with its stake in
Telecom Italia in order to comply with the demands of
Brazil's telecoms watchdog Anatel and go ahead with a purchase
of Vivendi's GVT, the Spanish group said on Friday.
Earlier this month Brazil's antitrust regulator said it had
reached a preliminary deal with Telefonica and the local
broadband unit of Vivendi that could clear the way for their
merger.
Telefonica has an around 14.8 percent stake in Telecom
Italia, and has said it plans to use the stake to partly fund
the purchase after relations soured between the two over
consolidation in Brazil last year. The competition clash arises
due to Telecom Italia's Brazilian units TIM and Intelig.
Having lost out to Telefonica in bidding for GVT last year,
Telecom Italia had been looking at the possibility of instead
buying Oi although that option appears now to have
faded.
The Spanish telecoms giant has lined up nine banks to run
its 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection
with its Brazilian purchase, a source familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by David Evans)