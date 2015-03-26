(Updates with details of deal, Spanish offering)
By Alberto Alerigi and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 26 Telefonica Brasil
SA on Thursday announced plans for a share offering
in three weeks to help close the acquisition of broadband
provider GVT from Vivendi SA by June, confirming
information provided to Reuters on Wednesday.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA said in
a filing it would issue more than 113 million common shares and
nearly 220 million preferred shares - worth around $5 billion
based on Wednesday's closing price.
Considering potential market discounts for the capital
increase, the deal is likely to raise around $4 billion, one of
two sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
Telefonica Brasil said it would price the offering on April
16, as both sources had said. Telefonica, the parent company, is
likely to subscribe to $2.8 billion of its subsidiary's share
offering, with the rest placed with investors, according to the
sources.
Shares of Telefonica Brasil slipped 1 percent on Thursday on
the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Telefonica said separately in a Spanish securities filing
late on Wednesday that it would raise 3 billion euros ($3.3
billion) in a rights issue to help fund the acquisition, shoring
up the fixed-line services of its unit in Brazil, where a
once-booming mobile market cooled dramatically in recent years.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Paul Simao)