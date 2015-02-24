BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Telefonica Brasil SA has seen no change in demand for its mobile services in the first months of 2015 despite signs of weakness in the Brazilian economy, senior executive Paulo Cesar Teixeira told analysts on the earnings call. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock