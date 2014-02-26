SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday that
fourth-quarter net income fell 17 percent from a year earlier to
1.231 billion reais ($527 million), according to a securities
filing.
Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica
beat an average estimate of 1.11 billion reais in a Reuters
survey of analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
26 percent to 2.871 billion reais, above an average forecast of
2.63 billion reais.