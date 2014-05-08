SAO PAULO May 8 Telefonica Brasil SA said on Thursday that first-quarter net income fell 18 percent from a year earlier to 661 million reais ($297 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit missed an average forecast of 746 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 7 percent to 2.563 billion reais, below an average estimate of 2.594 billion reais.

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)