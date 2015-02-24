SAO PAULO Feb 24 Telefonica Brasil SA posted a 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Net income for the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA edged up to 1.261 billion reais ($445 million), beating an average estimate of 1.102 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slipped 4 percent to 2.749 billion reais, slightly below an average forecast of 2.771 billion reais.

($1 = 2.8325 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)