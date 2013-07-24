* Fixed-line revenue falls, mobile subscriber growth flat
* Executive says sales push to yield turnaround soon
SAO PAULO, July 24 Telefonica Brasil SA
posted a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Wednesday, as revenue stagnated while it stepped up sales
efforts to stabilize its broadband and pay-TV business.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica said
second-quarter net income totaled 914 million reais ($411
million), slightly above expectations of 893 million reais in a
Reuters survey of five analysts.
Competition in Brazil's fixed-line telecommunications market
has stiffened as the cell phone boom of recent years evaporates.
Accelerating inflation and tumbling consumer confidence has
stifled growth in the Brazilian mobile market, which posted its
weakest second quarter in seven years.
Telefonica, Brazil's biggest mobile carrier, expanded its
cell phone base just 0.6 percent from a year earlier as the
company cut off unprofitable prepaid subscribers to boost its
average revenue per user 4.1 percent.
Revenue from mobile services rose 5.2 percent from a year
earlier, while fixed-line revenue fell 5.2 percent.
Higher selling expenses also hurt profitability in the
quarter, but Controller Cristiane Barretto told analysts on a
conference call that the company would soon see a return on that
spending.
"It's not possible to make a turnaround without additional
commercial costs," Barretto said. "As you know, the payback is
not in the first months. So it's natural to expect improvement
in the near future."
Shares of Telefonica Brasil lost 2.2 percent in afternoon
trading, their worst session in two weeks.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
17 percent from a year ago to 2.576 billion reais. The average
analyst estimate was for 2.665 billion reais.