* Profit down 5.6 pct, misses estimates
* Plans to launch pay-TV service October
* Slower mobile adds cut revenue growth
* EBITDA rises 1 pct, beating estimates
SAO PAULO, July 25 Telefónica Brasil
expects the costs of integrating its mobile phone unit Vivo to
phase out in coming quarters, as rising operational expenses
hampered second-quarter profit at Brazil's No. 1 wireless
carrier.
Expenses relating to the integration and branding of Vivo
are mostly past, while some general and administrative expenses
may rise below-trend through year-end, executives said on a
conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
"We are done with the biggest parts of the integration
costs, we are still working very strongly on efficiency projects
and synergy projects between fixed and mobile," Cristiane
Barretto Sales, the company's controller, said on the call. "We
expect to be finished in 2013."
The local unit of Spain's Telefónica said profit
dropped 5.6 percent in the quarter from the same period last
year as higher expenses, a tumbling currency, and subscriber
delinquencies hampered growth.
The company said in a securities filing on Wednesday that
net income was 1.086 billion reais ($533 million). That was
below the average estimate of 1.127 million reais in a Reuters
poll of four analysts.
The results underscore the challenges facing Telefónica
Brasil, which faces tougher competition in an increasingly
saturated mobile market and a drop in the use of fixed lines --
one key source of revenue for the firm. Revenue per user slipped
7 percent on an annual basis, signaling that customers are
opting for cheaper pay-as-you-go plans.
Brazil's economic slowdown, now about a year old, also
weighed on Telefónica Brasil's ability to rein in expenses.
Delinquencies rose sharply on an annual basis, forcing the
company to raise provisions for bad customer debts by 21 percent
in the quarter.
Brazil's mobile phone market has more than doubled in five
years to 255 million connections thanks to a robust job market
and rising wages, but growth has shown signs of slowing in a
country of about 190 million. In the latest quarter, Telefonica
Brasil added wireless users at a rate 52.9 percent slower than a
year earlier.
Brazil's telecoms also face added pressure from regulators
to improve service with more capital spending, after rising
consumer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage.
Telefonica Brasil was the only major mobile carrier whose
sales have not been suspended in any of Brazil's states by
regulator Anatel, but officials are demanding to see the
company's plan to invest in improved service quality.
Telefonica Brasil's spending fell 38.2 percent in the
quarter to 1.144 billion reais. Excluding year-ago spending of
811.8 million reais to acquire operating licenses, spending rose
10.2 percent as the company upgraded its network to keep up with
a growing client base and new wireless technologies.
Competition for customers has grown stiffer as rival Grupo
Oi ramps up spending to regain mobile market share.
Telefonica Brasil has responded with increased spending to
support sales, eroding profitability.
Telefonica Brasil said it will launch a new pay-television
service later in the year, in a move that may erode some of the
more than 50 percent market share of Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's local units of America Movil. Testing is to
take place in September ahead of an October launch, executives
said on the call.
The company said its taxes in the quarter rose 7 percent,
weighing on profitability, while expenses related to currency
variations rose 28 percent. Brazil's currency fell 11 percent
against the U.S. dollar in the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
1 percent from a year ago to 3.093 billion reais, beating
forecasts of 2.827 billion reais. Net revenue fell 0.2 percent.
At 16:29 GMT, shares of Telefonica Brasil traded on Sao
Paulo's stock market were down 2.36 percent at 45.11 reais.