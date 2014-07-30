SAO PAULO, July 30 Telefonica Brasil SA
, which controls the country's largest wireless
carrier, reported second-quarter net income of 1.993 billion
reais ($894 million) on Wednesday, more than double its profit a
year earlier.
The surge in earnings, due largely to an accounting change
related to a recent merger, helped beat the average profit
estimate of 783 million reais in a Reuters survey of five
analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
slipped 1 percent to 2.546 billion reais, in line with
expectations of 2.563 billion reais.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)