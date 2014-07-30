(Adds details from conference call on accounting effect,
investment plans)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 30 Telefonica Brasil SA
, which controls the country's largest wireless
carrier, doubled its second-quarter profit on accounting
changes, but sales and operating profit continued to stagnate
due to economic headwinds and World Cup holidays.
The Brazilian unit of Telefonica SA reported net
income of 1.993 billion reais ($894 million) for the quarter, up
118 percent from a year earlier, according to a Wednesday
filing.
But the profit figure was lifted by a one-time accounting
impact of 1.2 billion reais, the result of a new corporate tax
code that changed how Telefonica Brasil booked goodwill from a
recent merger, executives said on a call with analysts.
Without that boost, profit was in line with the 783 million
reais average forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters, down
around 10 percent from a year earlier.
High inflation and weak jobs growth has battered consumer
confidence over the past year, sapping household demand even for
less discretionary spending such as telephone services. The
month-long World Cup, which started in mid June, also brought
several host cities to a standstill on game days, reducing
telephone traffic, especially for corporate clients.
Net revenue edged up less than 2 percent as a drop in
fixed-line sales nearly wiped out wireless growth. Operating
costs rose nearly 3 percent, driven by personnel and sales
efforts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
slipped 1 percent to 2.546 billion reais, in line with
expectations of 2.563 billion reais.
Telefonica Brasil is holding its 2014 capital spending
target at about 18-19 percent of net revenue, a senior
executive, Paulo Cesar Teixeira, told analysts on the earnings
call.
Capital spending rose 29 percent in the quarter from a year
earlier to 1.615 billion reais ($720 million), or 18.7 percent
of net revenue. First-quarter investments were 1.001 billion
reais, or 11.6 percent of net revenue.
($1=2.23 Brazilian reais)
