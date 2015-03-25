BRASILIA, March 25 An official at Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday that Telefonica SA had offered to sell its stake in Telecom Italia SpA within 4 months of signing an accord with the agency.

Telefonica and its Brazilian unit are awaiting Cade approval before they carry out a share offering to pay for the 7.2 billion-euro ($7.79 billion) acquisition of Vivendi SA's broadband unit GVT.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)