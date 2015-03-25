BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
BRASILIA, March 25 An official at Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday that Telefonica SA had offered to sell its stake in Telecom Italia SpA within 4 months of signing an accord with the agency.
Telefonica and its Brazilian unit are awaiting Cade approval before they carry out a share offering to pay for the 7.2 billion-euro ($7.79 billion) acquisition of Vivendi SA's broadband unit GVT.
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results