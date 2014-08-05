PARIS Aug 5 France's Vivendi confirmed
it had received a binding offer from Telefonica for its
Brazilian broadband business, GVT, but said none of its
subsidiaries were for sale.
Vivendi said its supervisory board would nonetheless
consider the offer, valuing GVT at an enterprise value of about
6.7 billion euros ($8.99 billion), at its next meeting.
Under the terms of the Telefonica deal, 60 percent of the
price would be paid in cash, while Vivendi would also have the
option to buy 8.1 percent of Telecom Italia, the
French company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7450 euro)
