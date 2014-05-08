CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
SAO PAULO May 8 Telefonica Brasil SA may see less revenue due to public holidays when the country hosts the World Cup in June and July, the company's Chief Financial Officer Paulo Cesar Teixeira told analysts on a Thursday call to discuss earnings.
The company, which is the local unit of Spain's Telefonica , earlier on Thursday posted an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit, missing estimates, due to higher sales commissions to sign up the most profitable mobile users. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico