LONDON, July 15 Spain's Telefonica said
on Friday that finance executive Mark Evans would replace Ronan
Dunne as the boss of its British network operator O2 on August
1.
Evans, who joined O2 in 2012 as chief financial officer,
takes the top position two months after European regulators
blocked CK Hutchison Holdings planned acquisition of
O2.
Dunne, the UK telecommunication industry's longest serving
chief executive who has led O2 since 2008, will step down from
the UK board and Telefonica SA executive committee on July 31,
the company said.
