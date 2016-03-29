BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
MADRID, March 29 Cesar Alierta will step down as chairman of Spain's Telefonica and will be replaced by the company's current Chief Operating Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, the company said in a filing to the stock market regulator.
Alierta, who is 70 years-old and had been the firm's executive chairman for 16 years, will continue to be part of the board of the telecommunications company, Telefonica said. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett and Sarah White)
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)