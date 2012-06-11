* Telefonica selling around half of China Unicom stake
* Spanish company needs to reduce 57.1 bln euros debt pile
* Needs 7-8 bln eur a year thru 2015 to cope with maturities
By Clare Kane
MADRID, June 11 Telefonica SA's
surprise sale of around half its stake in China's no.2 telecoms
operator is the latest sign that the company's management is
taking seriously the reduction of its 57.1 billion euro ($71.4
billion) debt pile.
The Spanish telecoms group said on Sunday it would sell 4.56
percent of China Unicom's shares back to the latter's parent for
around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), a move it said would
increase its financial flexibility.
"It's overwhelmingly positive ... it points to them being
willing to do things that are different (to reduce) ... their
debt," said Robin Bienenstock, senior analyst at brokerage
Alliance Bernstein.
Telefonica needs to raise between 7 and 8 billion euros a
year through 2015 to cope with debt maturities and is also
struggling with sinking revenue and profit in its home market,
where one in four is unemployed and the banking industry is in
crisis.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the company's debt to "BBB" on
May 24, citing intense pressure in Spain, while Moody's placed
Telefonica on review for downgrade.
Aware of its need to address its debt issues, the company
has already announced a 25 percent dividend cut and has set out
plans to list its German operation, and possibly other
businesses in Latin America, to generate cash.
"It's a follow-up of their strategy of two weeks ago, when
they cut the dividend, when they said that we have to more
aggressively de-gear and take control of their own liquidity
position more aggressively," said Macquarie analyst Guy Peddy.
Telefonica shares, which had plunged to a nine-year low of
less than 9 euros in late May, jumped as much as 5 percent -
buoyed by Madrid's agreement on European Union aid for its banks
- before closing slightly lower at 9.683 euros.
Some analysts said Telefonica's part withdrawal from China
Unicom, a stake it had until now classified as strategic, marked
a step backwards in its strategy to gain footholds in global
growth markets.
Yet radical steps are needed as the group battles to retain
its investment-grade credit ratings. Telefonica has also said it
wants to cash in its call centre business Atento, wh ich it
intended to float last year before dropping IPO plans after
failing to draw enough interest, and is now expected to sell it.
FINANCING DEAL
A possibly more contentious issue is the prospect of the
company merging its German operation O2 with Dutch telecoms
group KPN's E-Plus, as KPN seeks to fight off an
unwanted offer from America Movil for 28 percent of
the company.
Some said the China deal could be part of a manoeuvre
related to the German situation.
"They could very well buy (the China Unicom stake) back
eventually and it could just be a financing deal to increase
their flexibility so they could go after E-Plus," Bernstein's
Bienenstock said.
Berenberg analysts said Telefonica's sale of part of its
stake in China Unicom showed "management really does recognise
the importance of making progress with debt reduction", but said
the company was taking "desperate steps".
"The sale price represents a 22 percent discount to the
China Unicom carrying value in Telefonica's 2011 accounts, and a
19 percent discount to the last three months' average traded
price for China Unicom shares," they said in a note.
Telefonica sold the shares at HK$10.21 a share, compared
with Friday's close of HK$10.38.
Analysts at BPI called the move "a step back in Telefonica's
long-term strategy, highlighting the stressful situation of the
company".
Telefonica said in a stock market notice on Sunday that it
remained committed to its strategic partnership with China
Unicom and that both companies would explore new opportunities
to work together. But in the short to medium term it is the
Spanish company's debt which is the overwhelming priority.
Macquarie's Peddy said: "The deleveraging benefits count for
more than anything else."
Other possible asset sales include minority stakes in Latin
America and its Czech unit 02 Czech Republic.
According to Spanish brokerage Ahorro Corporacion, Telefonica
must cut about 4 billion euros of debt this year in order to
meet its leverage targets.
"With recent capital gains in Colombia and the sale of China
Unicom, Telefonica is half way there for this year," Ahorro
said.