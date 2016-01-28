MADRID Jan 28 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said it had reached a deal with unions that will enable it to cut staff costs by 370 million euros ($405 million) per year from 2017 onwards.

Under the new framework agreement, around 7,000 staff over 53 years old and working in Spain will be given the option of stopping work in return for receiving a portion of their salary until they retire.

Telefonica said it would pass a one-off charge of 2.9 billion euros in its 2015 earnings in order to fund the plan which will have a positive impact on free cash flow generation as of 2016.

The firm will release full-year earnings on Feb. 26.

