BRUSSELS, March 29 Telefonica lost its bid to scrap a 152 million euro ($202 million) fine on Thursday when a EU court agreed with antitrust regulators that the Spanish telecoms provider had unfairly charged rivals and users from 2002-06.

The European Commission's fine was a result of its 2007 finding that Telefonica's actions weakened its competitors and resulted in Spanish consumers paying 20 percent more for high-speed internet access than the average in 15 EU countries.

Telefonica subsequently took its case to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest.

The court's judges rejected Telefonica's arguments and backed the fine imposed by the Commission.

"The General Court dismisses the actions (by Telefonica), holding that the Commission rightly held that Telefonica had abused its dominant position," the court said in a statement.

"As regards the determination of the fine, the General Court rejects the arguments of Telefonica that it was not reasonably able to predict the anti-competitive nature of its conduct," it said.

Telefonica is allowed to appeal to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest, but only on points of law. ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Dan Lalor)