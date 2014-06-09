PRAGUE, June 9 Tomas Budnik will become chief executive officer at Czech Telefonica on July 1, replacing Luis Malvido, business daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday.

Budnik rejoined the company in April after working for the financial group PPF which purchased a 65.9 percent stake in the Czech telecoms company from Spain's Telefonica in January. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)