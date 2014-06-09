(Adds confirmation by Telefonica, background)
PRAGUE, June 9 Telefonica Czech Republic
said Tomas Budnik, a former executive at majority
owner PPF, will become chief executive on July 1, replacing Luis
Malvido.
Budnik joined the Czech telecoms company in April as head of
IT and demand management from financial group PPF, which bought
a 65.9 percent stake in the firm from Spain's Telefonica
in January.
PPF is in the process of buying out minority shareholders
for 295.15 crowns per share.
Telefonica Czech Republic will change its name to O2 on
June 21.
