PRAGUE May 21 Investment group PPF said on
Wednesday the bid price for a buyout offer of minority
shareholders of Telefonica Czech Republic was set at
295.15 crowns per share.
The Czech central bank had earlier approved the offer as the
market regulator. PPF said it would not comment further until
the offer document was published, which is expected no later
than June 3.
PPF has submitted the offer document to Telefonica CR to get
a statement from management, it said in a news release.
PPF acquired a 65.9 percent stake in the Czech telecoms
company from Spain's Telefonica earlier this year,
paying 305.6 crowns per share.
PPF said at the time of the acquisition in January that its
buyout price would take into account the deferred payment of
part of the purchase price, which represents CZK 50 per share
which should be adjusted to its present value.
The stock closed 0.1 percent down at 299.8 on Wednesday,
ahead of the news of the approved buyout price.
