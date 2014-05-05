BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
PRAGUE May 5 Czech mobile operators Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have agreed to share their fourth-generation LTE mobile networks nationwide except for the cities of Prague and Brno, the companies said on Monday.
The operators will begin testing in the coming weeks and expect a commercial launch in the second half of 2014, they said in a statement on T-Mobile Czech Republic's website. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.