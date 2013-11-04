MADRID Nov 4 Czech investment group PPF could
finalise its purchase of Telefonica's Czech business
for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial
Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.
The deal to buy Telefonica Czech Republic would be
officially announced early this week, the newspaper said.
PPF is then expected to launch a tender offer for the
remaining 31 percent of the unit listed on the Czech stock
exchange, potentially adding a further 1 billion euros to the
enterprise value of the deal to take it private, the FT said.
Telefonica declined to comment, while PPF was not
immediately available for comment.
Both Telefonica and PPF have acknowledged talks over the
possibility of the Czech group, led by businessman Petr Kellner,
buying the Spanish firm's Czech operations.
Telefonica is seeking to cut a large debt load with the
sale.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
