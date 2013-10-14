MADRID/LONDON Oct 14 Spanish telecoms group
Telefonica has started preparing the sale of its $3.6
billion stake in its listed Czech unit, three sector bankers
closely following the process but not directly involved said on
Monday.
Telefonica, which aims to cut its debt to under 47 billion
euros ($64 billion) by the end of the year, has sold a number of
assets to pay down borrowings, including its Irish business O2.
Analysts have long tipped Telefonica Czech Republic
as an asset the group might shed. Telefonica reported
net debt of 49.8 billion euros in mid-year results.
Two of the sources said Czech investment group PPF, owned by
the country's richest man Petr Kellner, was the most likely
buyer.
PPF recently sold its telecoms arm, which will compete as
Revolution Mobile under new ownership, but seems keen to get
back into the sector. It considered joining a 4G spectrum
auction now underway in the Czech Republic as a new entrant but
did not, and so buying Telefonica's business would be an
alternative way into the market.
One of the two sources said a private equity fund could snap
up Telefonica Czech Republic if PPF does not, adding that while
he thought Russian telecoms groups would be interested in the
asset, they could face political opposition.
A spokesman for Telefonica in Madrid declined to comment.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Goldman Sachs and
Societe Generale were helping Telefonica find a buyer for the
stake, though sources consulted by Reuters were unable to
confirm which banks had been mandated.
Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Telefonica currently holds 69.41 percent of the Czech
company, which has a market value of $5.2 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Telefonica Czech Republic's share price
rose 6.4 percent to 322.50 Czech crowns on Monday.
The company faces long-term pressure on margins due to
growing competition in the Czech telecoms market, where it faces
rivals T-Mobile and Vodafone as well as
so-called virtual operators that rent network space.
The former fixed-line monopoly is fighting back by trying to
grow its data business over its fixed-line portfolio and by
expanding its smaller business in Slovakia.
The business has a total client base of 9.3 million in the
Czech Republic and Slovakia and reported a 7 percent decline in
half-year revenues to 930 million euros.