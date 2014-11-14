FRANKFURT Nov 14 Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch.

"In the case of a final agreement Telefonica Deutschland expects a purchase price in the medium to high double-digit million euro range," the telecoms operator said in a statement.

"There is no impact on the company's profit and loss statement to be expected," it added.

Telefonica Deutschland became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this year. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)