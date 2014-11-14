FRANKFURT Nov 14 Telefonica Deutschland
said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to
sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch.
"In the case of a final agreement Telefonica Deutschland
expects a purchase price in the medium to high double-digit
million euro range," the telecoms operator said in a statement.
"There is no impact on the company's profit and loss
statement to be expected," it added.
Telefonica Deutschland became owner of the yourfone brand
and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)