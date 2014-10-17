BRIEF-Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
FRANKFURT Oct 17 German telecommunications firm Telefonica Deutschland aims to cut 1,600 jobs in Germany by 2018 following the takeover of rival E-Plus, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Telefonica Deutschland's management presented the plan to the company's supervisory board in Munich on Friday, the person said.
Telefonica Deutschland recently bought E-Plus, the German business of Dutch peer KPN, for 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) to create Germany's largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.
The two companies have a combined workforce of 9,100 people.
($1 = 0.7809 euro) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Vicon Industries amends credit facility, increasing borrowing availability
April 21 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Japanese government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), will submit a joint offer for Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.