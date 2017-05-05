FRANKFURT May 5 Telefonica Deutschland
reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in
first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset
increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the
E-Plus acquisition.
The company, controlled by Spain's Telefonica, said
first-quarter operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA), excluding special items, rose to 401
million euros, below the average expectation of 415 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
First-quarter sales dropped 4.7 percent to 1.77 billion
euros as it felt the impact of European regulation to cap
wholesale fees mobile operators charge each other to enable
customers to use their mobile phones in other countries, also
known as roaming.
Wireless services revenues were down 3.3 percent in the
quarter, ending on March 31. Excluding the impact of roaming,
regulation mobile services revenues dropped by 0.6 percent,
Telefonica Deutschland said.
Germany's largest mobile operator in terms of customers said
it still expected core profit to rise by as much as a mid-single
digit percentage in 2017.
Telefonica Deutschland bought E-Plus in 2014 for 8.6 billion
euros from KPN and expects to get annual synergies of
900 million euros from the deal from 2019.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)