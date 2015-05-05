(Corrects second paragraph to show company reported an operating profit, not a loss)

FRANKFURT May 5 Telefonica Deutschland reported a 5.7 percent rise in first quarter core profit helped by a rise in subscribers for its mobile data services and the benefits of the acquisition of E-Plus.

The company, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica , said on Tuesday operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) excluding special items rose to 378 million euros, while sales rose 2.9 percent to 1.9 billion euros, above average expectations.

Telefonica Deutschland, which last year bought mobile operator E-Plus from KPN for 8.6 billion euros, said it still expects a rise of more than 10 percent of its OIBDA this year from 1.46 billion euros last year.

It also expects stable revenues from mobile services and synergies from the E-Plus deal to be 250 million euros in 2015 of the 800 million euro it forecasts after five years. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)