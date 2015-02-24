BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
FRANKFURT Feb 24 Telefonica Deutschland said on Tuesday it expected to generate 250 million euros ($283.40 million) in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.
Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica, last year bought the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, for 8.6 billion euros to create Germany's largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.
Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18 percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the takeover.
($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)