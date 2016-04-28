FRANKFURT, April 28 Telefonica Deutschland said on Thursday its core profit dropped in the first quarter as a result of integration and marketing costs, while mobile service revenues were down.

The company, which is majority-owned by Spain's Telefonica , said first-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 4.2 percent to 379 million euros ($428.7 million), missing even most pessimistic expectation of 393 million euros in a Reuters poll, with an average of 410 million euros.

Telefonica Deutschland said it had stepped up its marketing campaign to promote its O2 brand in Germany and that it booked 23 million euros in restructuring costs for the integration of E-Plus, which it bought from KPN for 8.6 billion euros in 2014.

The telecoms operator said it still expected OIBDA to rise by a low to medium single-digit percentage in 2016, while mobile service revenues, which dropped 1.3 percent in the first quarter, are expected to be stable or slightly lower.

($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)