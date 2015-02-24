BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* Q4 OIBDA loss of 46 mln euros vs 47 mln euro loss expected
* Sees 250 mln euros in synergies from E-Plus in 2015
* Sees 2015 OIBDA up by more than 10 pct (Adds Q4 results, consensus, outlook)
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Telefonica Deutschland swung to a fourth-quarter core loss as integration costs for its E-Plus acquisition weighed, it said on Tuesday.
Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica, last year bought the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, for 8.6 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to create Germany's largest mobile operator in terms of customers.
Including integration costs, Telefonica booked a fourth-quarter operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of 46 million euros, down from a 373 million profit in the previous year.
That was broadly in line with the mean forecast for a 47 million euro loss in a Reuters poll..
Telefonica Deutschland said it expected 2015 OIBDA to increase by more than 10 percent from a pro-forma base of 1.46 billion euros, including E-Plus and excluding special items.
Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18 percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the takeover.
The company said it expected to generate 250 million euros in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)
