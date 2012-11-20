(Adds final price)

MADRID Nov 20 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday it had raised 400 million Swiss francs ($425.6 million) through a two-part bond sale, the third time the company has tapped bond investors since the summer.

Telefonica is one of several Spanish companies that have been able to raise money via the corporate bond market in the past few months. A pledge by the European Central Bank to support the euro zone by buying government bonds of any country seeking European aid has helped end an issuance drought for companies from Europe's weaker economies.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has resisted applying for European aid but the promise of ECB support has led to a wave of new deals.

Telefonica has sold 250 million Swiss francs of a bond maturing Dec. 14, 2018 at 230 basis points over mid-swaps, and 150 million Swiss francs of paper due Dec. 14, 2022 at mid-swaps plus 255 basis points.

On Oct. 5, Telefonica paid mid-swaps plus 330 bps to issue 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of a bond maturing Jan, 2020.

In September, Telefonica had raised 750 million euros in a five-year bond deal.

Tuesday's deal was led by UBS and BNP Paribas.

Telefonica said it would use the money to repay debt. ($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)