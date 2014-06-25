FRANKFURT, June 25 Telefonica Deutschland , the German unit of Spain's Telefonica, said it would grant network access to mobile phone company Drillisch in a move to obtain approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit.

Drillisch agreed to acquire "20 percent of the capacity of all mobile networks that will be under the control of Telefonica Deutschland following the consummation of the proposed acquisition of E-Plus Group", Telefonica Deutschland said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters last week that EU antitrust regulators would approve Telefonica's 8.6 billion euro ($117 billion) bid for E-Plus after promising to grant rivals access to its network capacity.

($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Anand Basu)