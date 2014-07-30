* Q2 core profit 265 mln euros vs 246 mln expected
* Expects margin pressure through rest of the year
* Shares rise 0.8 pct, in-line with sector index
FRANKFURT, July 30 Telefonica Deutschland
reported a 14.5 percent drop in quarterly core
earnings due to lower revenues from its wireless services and
heavy investments aimed at winning market share, and warned
profit margins would remain under pressure.
The company, controlled by Spain's Telefonica,
reported on Wednesday a decline in second-quarter operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 265
million euros ($355 million), though that beat analysts' mean
forecast for 246 million in a Reuters poll.
Telefonica Deutschland last month received regulatory
approval to buy the German business of Dutch peer KPN,
which operates under the E-Plus brand, to create Germany's
largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.
The new combination will have a market share of roughly 30
percent and Telefonica is hoping to get more clout in its battle
with Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.
Budget-oriented E-Plus has been winning customers at the
expense of Vodafone despite having poorer network coverage and
little high-speed 4G mobile broadband.
E-Plus said on Thursday it had added 392,000 customers
during the second quarter, outperforming Telefonica Deutschland
which added 161,000 customers. Last week Vodafone said it had
lost 366,000 customers in Germany.
The competition came at a cost as all three posted lower
wireless service revenues. Deutsche Telekom will report results
on Aug. 7.
Telefonica Deutschland said it expected operation margins
would remain under pressure as a result of investments in its
network, as well as due to promotions to lure new customers.
That assumption is for the group including E-Plus, which it
expects to incorporate in the third quarter.
Berenberg analysts said Vodafone had started offering 50
percent more data in its Red tariffs, while keeping prices
unchanged.
"If affected permanently, it moves the price curve for
Vodafone voice and SMS flat rates closer to Telefonica
Deutschland (O2D), from being aligned with T-Mobile in the
past," said analyst Usman Ghazi in a client note.
Telefonica Deutschland shares were up 0.8 percent at 5.99
euros by 1235 GMT in line with the European telecoms index
.
($1 = 0.7460 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Additional reporting by Sabine
Wollrab in Frankfurt and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Mark Potter)