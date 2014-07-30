FRANKFURT, July 30 Telefonica Deutschland
on Wednesday reported a 14.5 percent drop in core
earnings due to lower revenues from its wireless services and
heavy investments to gain market share.
The company, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica
, reported a decline in second-quarter operating income
before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 265 million
euros ($355.2 million), which still beat consensus for 246
million euros in a Reuters poll:
Telefonica Deutschland last month received regulatory
approval to buy the German business of Dutch peer KPN,
which operates under the E-Plus brand, to create Germany's
largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.
($1 = 0.7460 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)