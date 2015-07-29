FRANKFURT, July 29 Telefonica Deutschland reported a 13.5 percent rise in second quarter core profit helped by a rise in data consumption, while reaping the fruits of last year's acquisition of E-Plus.

The company, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica , said on Wednesday operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) excluding special items rose to 453 million euros ($500.52 million), while sales rose 1.3 percent to 1.95 billion euros.

Telefonica Deutschland, which last year bought mobile operator E-Plus from KPN for 8.6 billion euros, said it still expects its OIBDA to rise more than 10 percent this year from 1.46 billion euros last year.

It also expects stable revenues from mobile services and sees synergies from the E-Plus deal coming to 250 million euros in 2015 of the 800 million euros it forecasts after five years.

Revenues from wireless services rose 0.2 percent in the quarter.

($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)