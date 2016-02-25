BERLIN Feb 25 Telefonica Deutschland,
Germany's biggest mobile operator by customers, said it expected
profit growth to slow this year as costs relating to the
integration of former rival E-Plus would weigh on its results.
The carrier, which is majority-owned by Spain's Telefonica
, said on Thursday it saw operating income before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) growing by a low to medium
single-digit percentage in 2016.
That compares with a jump of 20 percent in 2015 that beat
expectations, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The completion of various large projects will lead to
costs, especially in the first half of the year," Telefonica
Deutschland said, citing network integration, the transformation
of the IT landscape and the transfer of customers and brands
onto a common platform.
Telefonica Deutschland bought E-Plus from Dutch operator KPN
for 8.6 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in 2014.
It said it would pay a stable dividend of 0.24 euros per
share for 2015 despite posting a full-year net loss of 383
million euros.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)