FRANKFURT Oct 26 Telefonica Deutschland reported a 3 percent rise in third-quarter core profit on Wednesday as synergies from its acquisition of E-Plus two years ago offset a 5 percent sales drop amid what it described as intensive market competition.

The company, controlled by Spain's Telefonica, said third-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), excluding special items rose 3 percent to 467 million euros ($508 million), in line with average expectations.

Third-quarter sales dropped 5 percent to 1.876 billion euros. The company said it was encountering "intensive competition" in the wireless market, where service revenues dropped 1.8 percent to 1.394 billion euros.

At the same time Telefonica Deutschland booked 426,000 new post-paid customers, its biggest increase since buying E-Plus.

The company had 44 million mobile users at the end of September, which still makes it Germany's biggest mobile provider.

The telecoms operator confirmed its 2016 outlook for low to medium single-digit percentage higher OIBDA. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)